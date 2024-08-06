Politicians to meet with Palm Springs firefighters to discuss needs

Congressman Raul Ruiz and congressional candidate Will Rollins will meet with firefighters at Palm Springs Fire Department's Station Three today.

They will talk with firefighters about staffing shortages, which has limited the resources that the department can deploy to calls and mutual aid. They will also discuss issues regarding upkeep of fire station infrastructure and healthcare for retired firefighters.

Stay tuned later today to hear from firefighters on their struggles and what the politicians plan to do to solve these problems.