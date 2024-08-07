Bangladesh’s main opposition holds a public rally as an interim government is being outlined

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s main opposition party is holding a public rally in the nation’s capital Wednesday as the country prepares to form an interim government led by a Nobel laureate, after a mass uprising that left hundreds of people dead and forced the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and flee the country. The streets of Bangladesh were calm after reports of violence against supporters of Hasina, police and minority communities which followed soon after she fled to India. In his first statement, since he was named as the head of an interim government, the Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus congratulated the students for their successful protests but also appealed to them and others for calm. He is now at Paris airport to catch a flight home.

