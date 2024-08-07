Oswit Land Trust Acquires more than 600 acres of Land in Indio Hills to Protect Wildlife

Oswit Land Trust announced Wednesday it has acquired 639 acres of in Indio Hills, CA. It was purchased for $4 million with the help of grants from US Fish and Wild Service.

The property, known as Happy Valley, is known for its diverse flora and fauna, and is the last remaining alluvial fans in the Coachella Valley. It's an important migration corridor between the Valley and Joshua Tree and critical for the endangered Mojave desert tortoise.

The property was slated for development but is now protected.

