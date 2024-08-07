Rep. Ken Calvert announces $8 million grant for Palm Springs airport

On Wednesday, Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) announced the Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) will receive an $8,612,700 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to upgrade taxiways.

The grant funding was awarded from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program. Earlier in the year, Calvert voted with a bipartisan majority to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill, which provided funding for the Airport Improvement Program.



"The funding being provided by the FAA to enhance the infrastructure at Palm Springs International Airport is welcome news," said Calvert. "As the primary airport serving the Coachella Valley, it’s critical that we continue to invest in the Palm Springs International Airport and provide robust air travel options for both residents and visitors."



According to the FAA, the grant funds a project to restore 11,284 feet of the existing paved Taxiways A1 and W to maintain the structural integrity of the pavements to extend their lives.