High school football: complete schedule of local games for 2024 season
The 2024 high school football season is upon us.
With the new year brings a new league, the Sun Valley League, consisting of four teams - Banning, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs and Desert Mirage.
The addition of this new league was made in an effort to increase local playoff teams for all sports. Essentially, the old Desert Valley league of 8 teams was cut in half.
The new DVL consists of Coachella Valley, Indio, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley.
Despite those changes, the Desert Empire League will remain the same, made up of six local teams - Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Shadow Hills and Xavier Prep.
2024 local high school football leagues 👀🏈— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 5, 2024
DESERT EMPIRE (DEL)
LQ
PD
PS
RM (reigning champ)
SH
XP
DESERT VALLEY (DVL)
CV
Indio
29 Palms
Yucca Valley (reigning champ)
SUN VALLEY (SVL) *New league this year
Banning
Cat City
DHS
Desert Mirage
OTHER
DCA
Desert Chapel pic.twitter.com/ZlvnEIg86B
2024 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
WEEK 1
Friday 8/23
- Shadow Hills at Indio (Mayor's Cup)
- Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley
- Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI)
- Palm Desert at Brawley
- Palm Springs at Segerstrom
- Rubidoux at Desert Hot Springs
- Cathedral City at Indian Springs
- Desert Mirage at SJDL Temecula
- Canyon Springs at 29 Palms
- Calipatria at DCA
Saturday 8/24
- Yucca Valley at Arrowhead Christian
WEEK 2
Thursday 8/29
- Heritage at La Quinta
- Hemet at Indio
- Calipatria at Desert Mirage
- Canyon Springs at 29 Palms
Friday 8/30
- Central at Palm Desert
- Grand Terrace at Palm Springs
- Palo Verde Valley at Shadow Hills
- La Salle at Xavier Prep
- Rancho Christian at Yucca Valley
- DHS at Jurupa Valley
- Cathedral City at San Bernardino
- Riverside Prep at DCA
Saturday 8/31
- Coachella Valley at Rancho Mirage
WEEK 3
Thursday 9/5
- Xavier Prep at Notre Dame
- LQ at Rancho Verde
- 29 Palms at Victor Valley
Friday 9/6
- Palm Desert at Elsinore
- Eisenhower at Palm Springs
- Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz
- Shadow Hills at Yucaipa
- Eldorado at Coachella Valley
- Indio at Barstow
- Serrano at Yucca Valley
- DHS at Citrus Hill
- Pacific at Cathedral City
- DCA at Desert Mirage
WEEK 4
Thursday 9/12
- Palm Desert at Yucaipa
- Canyon Springs at Cathedral City
Friday 9/13
- Palm Springs at Canyon
- Sultana at La Quinta
- Shadow Hills at Desert Hot Springs
- Ramona at Rancho Mirage
- Rialto at Indio
- Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley
- Desert Mirage at Hamilton
- Yucca Valley at Granite Hills
- 29 Palms at Rubidoux
- DCA at Desert Chapel
WEEK 5
Thursday 9/19
- Xavier Prep at Rancho Christian
- Cathedral City at Arroyo Valley
- Desert Mirage at Pacific
- Yucca Valley at Valley View
Friday 9/20
- Yucaipa at Palm Springs
- Serrano at Palm Desert
- La Quinta at Southwest (El Centro)
- Patriot at Shadow Hills
- Rancho Mirage at Jurupa Hills
- Indio at San Gorgonio
- Coachella Valley at Central
- Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear
- West Valley at Twentynine Palms
WEEK 6
Friday 9/27
- Xavier Prep at Aquinas
- Vista del Lago at La Quinta
- West Valley at Indio
- Coachella Valley at Franklin
- Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs
- Cathedral City at San Gorgonio
- 29 Palms at Desert Mirage
- DCA at California Military Institute
- Desert Chapel at Banning
WEEK 7
Thursday 10/3
- Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage (Date Bowl)
Friday 10/4
- La Quinta at Palm Springs
- Xavier Prep at Palm Desert
- Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills
- Indio at Cathedral City
- 29 Palms at Desert Hot Springs
- San Jacinto Valley Academy at DCA
- Desert Chapel at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac
WEEK 8
Friday 10/11 (also the Firebirds season opener)
- Palm Springs at Shadow Hills
- Palm Desert at Rancho Mirage
- La Quinta at Xavier Prep
- Chaffey at Yucca Valley
- Banning at 29 Palms
- St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at DCA
- Vasquez at Desert Chapel
WEEK 9
Thursday 10/17
- Desert Hot Springs at Banning
Friday 10/18
- Palm Springs at Xavier Prep
- Shadow Hills at Palm Desert
- Rancho Mirage at La Quinta
- Yucca Valley at Indio
- 29 Palms at Coachella Valley
- Desert Mirage at Cathedral City
- Vasquez at DCA
- Hamilton at Desert Chapel
WEEK 10
Thursday 10/24
- Indio at 29 Palms
Friday 10/25
- Palm Desert at Palm Springs
- Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage
- La Quinta at Shadow Hills
- Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley
- Desert Hot Springs at Desert Mirage
- Banning at Cathedral City
- DCA at Hamilton
WEEK 11
Friday 11/1
- Palm Springs at Rancho Mirage
- Shadow Hills at Xavier Prep
- Palm Desert at La Quinta
- Indio at Coachella Valley
- Cathedral City at Desert Hot Springs
- Desert Mirage at Banning
- Yucca Valley at 29 Palms
- DCA at Nuview Bridge
- Desert Chapel at CMI
