High school football: complete schedule of local games for 2024 season

The 2024 high school football season is upon us.

With the new year brings a new league, the Sun Valley League, consisting of four teams - Banning, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs and Desert Mirage.

The addition of this new league was made in an effort to increase local playoff teams for all sports. Essentially, the old Desert Valley league of 8 teams was cut in half.

The new DVL consists of Coachella Valley, Indio, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley.

Despite those changes, the Desert Empire League will remain the same, made up of six local teams - Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Shadow Hills and Xavier Prep.

2024 local high school football leagues



DESERT EMPIRE (DEL)

LQ

PD

PS

RM (reigning champ)

SH

XP



DESERT VALLEY (DVL)

CV

Indio

29 Palms

Yucca Valley (reigning champ)



SUN VALLEY (SVL) *New league this year

Banning

Cat City

DHS

Desert Mirage



OTHER

DCA

— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 5, 2024

2024 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

Friday 8/23

Shadow Hills at Indio (Mayor's Cup)

Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley

Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI)

Palm Desert at Brawley

Palm Springs at Segerstrom

Rubidoux at Desert Hot Springs

Cathedral City at Indian Springs

Desert Mirage at SJDL Temecula

Canyon Springs at 29 Palms

Calipatria at DCA

Saturday 8/24

Yucca Valley at Arrowhead Christian

WEEK 2

Thursday 8/29

Heritage at La Quinta

Hemet at Indio

Calipatria at Desert Mirage

Canyon Springs at 29 Palms

Friday 8/30

Central at Palm Desert

Grand Terrace at Palm Springs

Palo Verde Valley at Shadow Hills

La Salle at Xavier Prep

Rancho Christian at Yucca Valley

DHS at Jurupa Valley

Cathedral City at San Bernardino

Riverside Prep at DCA

Saturday 8/31

Coachella Valley at Rancho Mirage

WEEK 3

Thursday 9/5

Xavier Prep at Notre Dame

LQ at Rancho Verde

29 Palms at Victor Valley

Friday 9/6

Palm Desert at Elsinore

Eisenhower at Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz

Shadow Hills at Yucaipa

Eldorado at Coachella Valley

Indio at Barstow

Serrano at Yucca Valley

DHS at Citrus Hill

Pacific at Cathedral City

DCA at Desert Mirage

WEEK 4

Thursday 9/12

Palm Desert at Yucaipa

Canyon Springs at Cathedral City

Friday 9/13

Palm Springs at Canyon

Sultana at La Quinta

Shadow Hills at Desert Hot Springs

Ramona at Rancho Mirage

Rialto at Indio

Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley

Desert Mirage at Hamilton

Yucca Valley at Granite Hills

29 Palms at Rubidoux

DCA at Desert Chapel

WEEK 5

Thursday 9/19

Xavier Prep at Rancho Christian

Cathedral City at Arroyo Valley

Desert Mirage at Pacific

Yucca Valley at Valley View

Friday 9/20

Yucaipa at Palm Springs

Serrano at Palm Desert

La Quinta at Southwest (El Centro)

Patriot at Shadow Hills

Rancho Mirage at Jurupa Hills

Indio at San Gorgonio

Coachella Valley at Central

Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear

West Valley at Twentynine Palms

WEEK 6

Friday 9/27

Xavier Prep at Aquinas

Vista del Lago at La Quinta

West Valley at Indio

Coachella Valley at Franklin

Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs

Cathedral City at San Gorgonio

29 Palms at Desert Mirage

DCA at California Military Institute

Desert Chapel at Banning

WEEK 7

Thursday 10/3

Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage (Date Bowl)

Friday 10/4

La Quinta at Palm Springs

Xavier Prep at Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills

Indio at Cathedral City

29 Palms at Desert Hot Springs

San Jacinto Valley Academy at DCA

Desert Chapel at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac

WEEK 8

Friday 10/11 (also the Firebirds season opener)

Palm Springs at Shadow Hills

Palm Desert at Rancho Mirage

La Quinta at Xavier Prep

Chaffey at Yucca Valley

Banning at 29 Palms

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at DCA

Vasquez at Desert Chapel

WEEK 9

Thursday 10/17

Desert Hot Springs at Banning

Friday 10/18

Palm Springs at Xavier Prep

Shadow Hills at Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage at La Quinta

Yucca Valley at Indio

29 Palms at Coachella Valley

Desert Mirage at Cathedral City

Vasquez at DCA

Hamilton at Desert Chapel

WEEK 10

Thursday 10/24

Indio at 29 Palms

Friday 10/25

Palm Desert at Palm Springs

Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage

La Quinta at Shadow Hills

Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley

Desert Hot Springs at Desert Mirage

Banning at Cathedral City

DCA at Hamilton

WEEK 11

Friday 11/1

Palm Springs at Rancho Mirage

Shadow Hills at Xavier Prep

Palm Desert at La Quinta

Indio at Coachella Valley

Cathedral City at Desert Hot Springs

Desert Mirage at Banning

Yucca Valley at 29 Palms

DCA at Nuview Bridge

Desert Chapel at CMI

