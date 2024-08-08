Skip to Content
High school football: complete schedule of local games for 2024 season

KESQ
The 2024 high school football season is upon us.

With the new year brings a new league, the Sun Valley League, consisting of four teams - Banning, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs and Desert Mirage.

The addition of this new league was made in an effort to increase local playoff teams for all sports. Essentially, the old Desert Valley league of 8 teams was cut in half.

The new DVL consists of Coachella Valley, Indio, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley.

Despite those changes, the Desert Empire League will remain the same, made up of six local teams - Palm Desert, Palm Springs, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Shadow Hills and Xavier Prep.

2024 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 

Friday 8/23 

  • Shadow Hills at Indio (Mayor's Cup) 
  • Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley 
  • Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI) 
  • Palm Desert at Brawley 
  • Palm Springs at Segerstrom 
  • Rubidoux at Desert Hot Springs 
  • Cathedral City at Indian Springs 
  • Desert Mirage at SJDL Temecula 
  • Canyon Springs at 29 Palms 
  • Calipatria at DCA 

Saturday 8/24 

  • Yucca Valley at Arrowhead Christian  

WEEK 2 

Thursday 8/29 

  • Heritage at La Quinta  
  • Hemet at Indio  
  • Calipatria at Desert Mirage  
  • Canyon Springs at 29 Palms 

Friday 8/30 

  • Central at Palm Desert 
  • Grand Terrace at Palm Springs 
  • Palo Verde Valley at Shadow Hills  
  • La Salle at Xavier Prep 
  • Rancho Christian at Yucca Valley 
  • DHS at Jurupa Valley 
  • Cathedral City at San Bernardino 
  • Riverside Prep at DCA 

Saturday 8/31 

  • Coachella Valley at Rancho Mirage 

WEEK 3 

Thursday 9/5 

  • Xavier Prep at Notre Dame 
  • LQ at Rancho Verde 
  • 29 Palms at Victor Valley 

Friday 9/6 

  • Palm Desert at Elsinore 
  • Eisenhower at Palm Springs 
  • Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz 
  • Shadow Hills at Yucaipa 
  • Eldorado at Coachella Valley 
  • Indio at Barstow 
  • Serrano at Yucca Valley 
  • DHS at Citrus Hill 
  • Pacific at Cathedral City 
  • DCA at Desert Mirage 

WEEK 4 

Thursday 9/12 

  • Palm Desert at Yucaipa  
  • Canyon Springs at Cathedral City  

Friday 9/13 

  • Palm Springs at Canyon 
  • Sultana at La Quinta 
  • Shadow Hills at Desert Hot Springs 
  • Ramona at Rancho Mirage 
  • Rialto at Indio 
  • Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley 
  • Desert Mirage at Hamilton 
  • Yucca Valley at Granite Hills 
  • 29 Palms at Rubidoux 
  • DCA at Desert Chapel 

WEEK 5 

Thursday 9/19 

  • Xavier Prep at Rancho Christian 
  • Cathedral City at Arroyo Valley 
  • Desert Mirage at Pacific 
  • Yucca Valley at Valley View 

Friday 9/20 

  • Yucaipa at Palm Springs 
  • Serrano at Palm Desert 
  • La Quinta at Southwest (El Centro) 
  • Patriot at Shadow Hills 
  • Rancho Mirage at Jurupa Hills 
  • Indio at San Gorgonio 
  • Coachella Valley at Central 
  • Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear 
  • West Valley at Twentynine Palms 

WEEK 6 

Friday 9/27 

  • Xavier Prep at Aquinas 
  • Vista del Lago at La Quinta 
  • West Valley at Indio 
  • Coachella Valley at Franklin 
  • Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs 
  • Cathedral City at San Gorgonio 
  • 29 Palms at Desert Mirage 
  • DCA at California Military Institute 
  • Desert Chapel at Banning 

WEEK 7

Thursday 10/3 

  • Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage (Date Bowl) 

Friday 10/4 

  • La Quinta at Palm Springs 
  • Xavier Prep at Palm Desert 
  • Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills 
  • Indio at Cathedral City 
  • 29 Palms at Desert Hot Springs 
  • San Jacinto Valley Academy at DCA 
  • Desert Chapel at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 

WEEK 8  

Friday 10/11 (also the Firebirds season opener) 

  • Palm Springs at Shadow Hills 
  • Palm Desert at Rancho Mirage 
  • La Quinta at Xavier Prep 
  • Chaffey at Yucca Valley 
  • Banning at 29 Palms 
  • St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at DCA 
  • Vasquez at Desert Chapel 

WEEK 9 

Thursday 10/17 

  • Desert Hot Springs at Banning 

Friday 10/18 

  • Palm Springs at Xavier Prep 
  • Shadow Hills at Palm Desert 
  • Rancho Mirage at La Quinta 
  • Yucca Valley at Indio 
  • 29 Palms at Coachella Valley 
  • Desert Mirage at Cathedral City 
  • Vasquez at DCA 
  • Hamilton at Desert Chapel 

WEEK 10 

Thursday 10/24 

  • Indio at 29 Palms 

Friday 10/25 

  • Palm Desert at Palm Springs 
  • Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage 
  • La Quinta at Shadow Hills 
  • Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley 
  • Desert Hot Springs at Desert Mirage 
  • Banning at Cathedral City 
  • DCA at Hamilton 

WEEK 11 

Friday 11/1 

  • Palm Springs at Rancho Mirage 
  • Shadow Hills at Xavier Prep 
  • Palm Desert at La Quinta 
  • Indio at Coachella Valley 
  • Cathedral City at Desert Hot Springs 
  • Desert Mirage at Banning 
  • Yucca Valley at 29 Palms 
  • DCA at Nuview Bridge 
  • Desert Chapel at CMI 

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 sports team for complete coverage of local high school football throughout the season.

The Best Local Sports Show with Sports Director Blake Arthur airs every Friday night during the season.

