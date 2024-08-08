China hits back at the US in response to doping allegations dogging its swimmers

BEIJING (AP) — China is trying to fight fire with fire in the face of persistent doping allegations that have dogged its swimmers at the Paris Olympics. The China Anti-Doping Agency called Thursday for more intensive testing of American track and field competitors, citing past doping scandals and questioning how the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency handled them. Repeated blasts from the Chinese agency have been echoed by reports in the government-controlled state media. The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Aquatics have acknowledged that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but both bodies accepted the Chinese explanation that the positive results were caused by tainted food.

