CV Firebirds sign forward Cam Morrison for the 2024-25 season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that forward Cam Morrison has been signed for the 2024-25 hockey season.

Morrison has skated in 124 American Hockey League games over the past three seasons, dressing for the Rockford IceHogs and Charlotte Checkers. The Aurora, Ontario, Canada native also appeared in 24 games for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Morrison spent four seasons playing collegiately at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. Morrison played in 149 games at the NCAA level, totaling 95 points (44 goals, 51 assists) and helped his team to back-to-back B1G Championships. The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder played junior hockey for the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms.

Morrison was selected 40th overall (2nd round) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

