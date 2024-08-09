Program to Help First-Time Home Buyers in the Coachella Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors last week approved an allocation of $1 million to create the Fourth District American Rescue Plan Act First Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Program.

Supervisor Perez is leading the program, citing the struggles of the current housing market.

The program offers down payment assistance for up to 20%, max amount of $100,000, towards purchase price of a home. It can also go towards closing costs. The home must be located in the Fourth District. There are restrictions on how much people can make to receive assistance.

The program is administered by the Riverside County Housing and Workforce Solutions Department.

Applications open August 16 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, click here.