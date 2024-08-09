Splash House returns, Boosting Business in Palm Springs
Splash House, the popular pool party festival, is making a splash this weekend with its return to Palm Springs.
Scheduled for August 9-11 and 16-18, the event is expected to draw thousands of music lovers and festival-goers to the area, providing a significant boost to local businesses.
Limited weekend 1 tickets remain, and weekend 2 passes are sold out.
Local businesses are gearing up for the influx of visitors, after extreme heat has impacted customer traffic this summer.
In 2022, the festival had a $20 million-dollar economic impact across the three weekends with more than 50,000 room nights in local hotels according to the city.
Stay with News Channel 3 to see how the increased foot traffic is affecting Palm Springs businesses.