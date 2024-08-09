Ukraine’s foray into Russia’s border region embarrasses Putin. How will it affect the course of war?

A swift Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region marks the largest such cross-border raid by Kyiv’s forces in the nearly 2½-year war, exposing Russia’s vulnerabilities and dealing a painful blow to the Kremlin. The surprise foray has prompted thousands of civilians to flee the region as the Russian military struggles to repel the attack. For Ukraine, the cross-border raid offers a much-wanted boost to public morale at a time when the country’s undermanned and under-gunned forces have faced relentless Russian attacks along the more than 620-mile front line.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.