US Coast Guard Academy works to change its culture following sexual abuse and harassment scandal

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The grueling basic training for fledgling cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, known as swab summer, is being revamped this year in light of a sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the prestigious Connecticut service academy. It’s one of seven “directed actions” the academy was ordered to take last year after CNN first reported how a little-known six-year internal investigation, completed in 2020, found 102 separate allegations of sexual assault involving cadets from 1990 to 2006. The report determined that the academy often mishandled the cases. The entire Coast Guard, including the academy, has been tasked with taking 33 initial actions.

