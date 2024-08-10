Judge in Maryland rules Baltimore ‘baby bonus’ proposal is unconstitutional

A Maryland judge has ruled a proposed ballot question in Baltimore that would pay new parents $1,000 when they have a child is unconstitutional. Media outlets report that Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge John Nugent made the ruling on Friday. Supporters of the proposal secured the necessary 10,000 signatures to bring the question to voters as a ballot initiative. But Nugent found in his ruling that the bonus removes “all meaningful discretion” from the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott had asked to have the ballot question known as the Baby Bonus removed from the November ballot.

