King Charles III applauds people who stood against racism during recent unrest in the UK
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has applauded people who took to the streets of British towns and cities earlier this week to help blunt days of unrest fueled by far-right activists and misinformation about a stabbing attack that killed three girls. Buckingham Palace says Charles held telephone audiences on Friday with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and law enforcement officials during which he offered his “heartfelt thanks” to police and other emergency workers for their efforts to restore order and help those affected by the violence.