Splash House Attendees prioritize Safety amid High Temperatures

With Splash House in full swing, attendees are prioritizing safety, amid warm temperatures.

American Medical Response (AMR) workers told News Channel 3 it's important that attendees stay hydrated throughout the day to avoid heat-related illnesses.

A spokesperson from Desert Regional Medical said the Palm Springs location has not seen an increase in visits due to the event in town.

They also said that their staffing is normal, but that they have on call staff if volume changes.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear how those attending Splash House are staying healthy to ensure a fun and safe experience during the event.