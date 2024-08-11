English town of Southport mourns 9-year-old stabbing victim and calls for an end to unrest

LONDON (AP) — The people of the English town of Southport have come together for the first of the funerals for three girls murdered during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. They remembered 9-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar’s radiant smile and called for an end to the unrest that has convulsed Britain since the attack two weeks ago. Hundreds of mourners packed St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Sunday and spilled into the street outside which had been decorated with pink ribbons and balloons in Alice’s honor. Among them was Chief Constable Serena Kennedy who delivered the parents’ message that no one should commit acts of violence in their daughter’s name.

