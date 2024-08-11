Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb

DENVER (AP) — Four men have been fatally shot and a woman has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds during a spate of weekend violence in a fast-growing suburb of Denver. Police in Colorado said Sunday that a person of interest in one of the cases in Commerce City was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot. Authorities say a person was shot and killed and three others were injured in two separate altercations in the Denver area city of Aurora on Sunday. Police said there was no known connection between the shootings and they did not release possible motives in the cases.

