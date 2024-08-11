Skip to Content
Maryland house leveled after apparent blast, at least 1 person found dead

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say at least one person has died after an apparent explosion leveled a house in a town northeast of Baltimore. Andrew Doyle, a public information officer for Harford County Fire and EMS, confirmed the death on Sunday in an email. Firefighters were continuing to search the debris for other possible victims of the blast in Bel Air northeast of Baltimore. Firefighters said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

