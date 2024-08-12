Lebanon’s crisis-battered healthcare system now prepares for a wider war with Israel, minister says

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s crisis-battered healthcare system is now preparing for the possibility of a devastating wider conflict with Israel, the country’s health minister tells The Associated Press in an interview. Israeli strikes have hit deeper into Lebanon in recent weeks, and sonic booms from military jets rattle Beirut. Much of the border region is in rubble. Lebanon’s caretaker government is trying to prepare for the worst with a tattered budget, a deeply divided parliament and no president. The health minister says that “we hope that all the efforts we are doing for preparing for this emergency go to waste” and a wider war is averted.

