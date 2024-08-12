Trump and his allies once cheered hacked materials. No longer, now that they say he’s a target

Donald Trump has changed his position on whether a presidential campaign’s hacked materials should be published. In 2016 he cheered the Russian hacking of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the outlet that published some of the documents, Wikileaks. But this weekend the Trump campaign said it was hacked by Iran. It warned that any publication of its compromised documents would be doing what “America’s enemies” want. The details on the current hack are murky but the compromised Clinton material was important in the 2016 campaign. Trump showed no compunction about publicizing it to win the White House.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.