Fire rages through duplex in Desert Hot Springs

Edward Nerey
By
today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:03 AM

Fire crews are battling a fire at a duplex on the 66-800 block of Vista Place in Desert Hot Springs. Cal Fire was alerted to the fire around 9:20 am Tuesday.

According to CAL FIRE, firefighters are on scene of a dwelling fire, first arriving unit reported a duplex on fire with two units fully involved.

"The fire is in a single-story duplex with two units involved with a partial roof collapse," reads a social media post by CAL FIRE.

Firefighters will remain at scene for several hours for salvage and overhaul.

A firefighter was transported for evaluation of a minor injury, CAL FIRE confirmed. There were no other reports of injuries.

So Cal Edison and the Gas Company are at the scene.

4h Street and Vista Place are closed, police announced on social media.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates, and watch a special live report on KESQ at noon.

Rich Tarpening

