Tropical Storm Ernesto drenches northeast Caribbean and takes aim at Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto is battering the northeast Caribbean as it takes aim at Puerto Rico, where officials have shuttered schools and government agencies. The storm was located about 300 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 18 mph. Forecasters have warned of widespread flooding and possible landslides. Tropical storm warnings were in place for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Barts and St. Maarten.

