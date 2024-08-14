Local pet groomer suffers injury after road rage incident

Shaun Thomas suffered a broken ankle after being assaulted in a road rage incident on August 8th. She was on her way home from work when she encountered an SUV that she says was driving recklessly. She says the driver was trying to bully her off the road, eventually throwing soda bottles at her vehicle and physically "attacking" her.

She runs Furry Critters Mobile Salon, a pet grooming business, and was forced to temporarily close her business.

This as California was recently ranked at the top of the list for "most confrontational drivers" by Forbes Advisor.

Thomas has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery.

