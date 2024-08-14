Skip to Content
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Indio

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Wednesday morning in Indio.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on the 81200 block of Avenue 48, near Hjorth Street.

CAL FIRE confirmed the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area of Avenue 48 and Madison, Avenue 48 and Calle Diamanté, and Avenue 49 and Hjorth as roads will be closed due to the investigation.

