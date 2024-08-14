SoCal Tribal Leaders, Reps Advocate for Chuckwalla Monument in D.C.

Southern California tribal leaders and politicians were advocating in Washington, D.C. today for the establishment of a Chuckwalla National Monument south of Joshua Tree National Park.

In urging President Joe Biden to issue such a designation, the groups said they are seeking to protect the homelands of the Iviatim, Nüwü, Pipa Aha Macav, Kwatsáan and Maara'yam peoples, also known as the Cahuilla, Chemehuevi, Mohave (CRIT Mohave), Quechan and Serrano nations.

"Since time immemorial, we have called the lands in the proposed Chuckwalla National Monument home,'' said Secretary Altrena Santillanes of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians. "These lands contain thousands of cultural places and objects of vital importance to the history and identity of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians."

The proposed monument would encompass approximately 627,000 acres of public lands, as well as protect approximately 17,000 additional acres in the Eagle Mountains.

Advocates say it would also "protect important heritage values tied to the land, such as multi-use trail systems established by Indigenous peoples and sacred sites,'' in addition to further recognizing tribal sovereignty and allow new ways for tribes to co-steward their homelands with federal agencies.

They said added protections for public lands would increase equitability in accessing the natural parts of the eastern Coachella Valley and surrounding areas, such as Mecca's Painted Canyon trail and the Bradshaw Trail in southeastern Riverside County.

As outlined, the potential monument holds spiritual significance and contains natural resources sustaining multiple Indigenous peoples.

The organization Protect Chuckwalla cited the proposal as complementary to the developmental Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan. Monument boundaries were drawn not to interfere with areas the DRECP focused on as "suitable for renewable energy development,'' with the DRECP in turn identifying parts of the lands in the eastern Coachella Valley as necessary for biological conservation.

"As the original stewards of these lands we have been tasked with preserving the cultural, natural, and spiritual values imparted by our ancestors,'' said David Harper of the Mojave Elders for the Colorado River

Indian Tribes. "Therefore, caring for these lands is a sacred duty and honor."

At least two dozen members of the California congressional delegation, including Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Indio, and Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, have called for the issuance of a Presidential Proclamation under the 1906 Antiquities Act to formally approve the national monument.

The idea also has support from tribal leaders and representatives, at least eight city governments in the Coachella Valley and over 225 local businesses and establishments.

"For the Quechan people, a national monument designation status for the land means preserving the lifeways, culture, stories and teachings that connect us to our past, present and future,'' said Donald Medart Jr. of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe Council. "We're calling on President Biden to help us continue to share the beauty of these places that our ancestors entrusted us to steward by indefinitely protecting them."

More information about the campaign to establish Chuckwalla National Monument can be found at protectchuckwalla.org.