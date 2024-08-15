Cathedral City signals Tropical Storm Hilary repairs done in Panorama neighborhood

Almost one year after Tropical Storm Hillary, the City Council of Cathedral City greenlit a notice of completion for pavement reconstruction and repairs on the affected streets in the Panorama neighborhood.

The motion occurred in the closing stages of Wednesday's regular meeting, determining that street reconstruction in the area had been completed within the city's unofficial one-year goal.

Tropical Storm Hillary struck Cathedral City on Aug. 20, 2023, flooding roads and causing mudflows in various regions of the city. Runoff flood waters brought large amounts of sediment, leaving areas of the city "covered in several feet of mud and debris,'' as described in a Public Works Department statement issued Thursday.

Emergency work and cleanup efforts in the Panorama neighborhood lasted for approximately six months, beginning the day after the storm. At that point, the city hired multiple contractors to assist with disaster recovery.

According to the Department, the City Council signed off on a construction contract with Hardy & Harper, Inc. on April 10 worth more than $730,000. Under the terms of the contract, projects were completed on Horizon Road from Vista Chino to Panorama Road, Los Gatos Road from Fortuna Way to Date Palm Drive, Panorama Road from Avenida Diosa to Avenida La Vista, East-West Alley from Horizon Road to Date Palm Drive and North-South Alley from Adelina Road to the south end of the Alley.

In total, the department stated, approximately 150,000 square feet of asphalt were laid out, significantly restoring accessibility on foot and by car. The projects also upgraded five curb ramps to current ADA standards and reconstructed the curb and gutter on Horizon Road.

As a whole, the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) of the streets improved from "poor'' to ``very good,'' according to the statement, indicating a PCI score of 80 (out of 100) or higher.

The department claimed the last years' efforts had also resulted in increased coordination with the Coachella Valley Water District's values and manholes adjustments, as well as improved signing and striping, although the department did not cite any quantifiable progress in either area.

Work will continue along Date Palm Drive and Vista Chino in the affected areas as the city continues to collaborate with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the city stated, working toward completing Goal B of its Five-Year Plan. To view the full plan, residents can go to www.discovercathedralcity.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Year-One-Update-February-14-2023-cc-meeting-PDF.pdf.

Watch News Channel 3 this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as we take for our special program, Hilary Aftermath: One Year Later.