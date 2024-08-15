Peter Marshall, host of ‘Hollywood Squares’ and Coachella Valley regular, dead at 98

Peter Marshall, who began his career as a radio personality and actor before landing the job as host of the original "Hollywood Squares,'' a role he filled for 15 years, died today at his Encino home at age 98.

His publicist, Harlan Boll, said Marshall died of kidney failure, "although as Peter remarked, his cause of death should officially be of boredom.'' He died surrounded by ``loved ones,'' including his wife of 35 years, Laurie.

Marshall had quite the local footprint. He has said he had been coming to the Coachella Valley since 1949. According to his bio, he also had a home in Palm Springs.

Marshall recently celebrated his 98th birthday virtually.

A native of West Virginia, Marshall is best known for his work on "Hollywood Squares,'' hosting more than 5,000 episodes of the Tic-Tac-Toe style quiz show. Marshall would feed trivia questions to celebrities who sat in the life-sized game board, with contestants then asked either agree or disagree

with the celebrity answers.

The game featured a rotating panel of celebs, along with regulars such as Paul Lynde, George Gobel, Joan Rivers and Rich Little.

After serving in the Army in the 1940s, Marshall -- who was born Ralph Pierre LaCock -- worked as a radio disc jockey and in a nightclub comedy act that toured nationally, including an appearance on ``The Ed Sullivan Show.'' He then scored a series of screen roles, including "Ensign Pulver," "The Rookie'' and "Annie."

Marshall was also a veteran stage actor, performing in productions including "Bye Bye Birdie,'' "The Music Man,'' "42nd Street'' and "La Cage Aux Folles.''

Following his wildly successful stint on "Hollywood Squares," he briefly hosted "The Peter Marshall Variety Show,'' then later appeared on other game shows such as ``Fantasy'' with Leslie Uggams, "All-Star Blitz'' and "Yahtzee."

He also made an array of guest appearances on television shows including "The Love Boat,'' "WKRP in Cincinnati,'' "Love American Style," "The Lucy Show," "Lou Grant" and "Hotel."

Marshall was also a longtime animal advocate, recently taking part in a 50th anniversary tribute for Betty White's Pet Set. In 2002, he wrote his memoir, ``Backstage with the Original Hollywood Square.''

Marshall is survived by his wife Laurie; daughters Suzanne Browning and Jaime Dimarco; son Pete LaCock; 12 grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. His other son David died in 2021 due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Actors & Others for Animals at https://actorsandothers.com/, the Lange Foundation at langefoundation.org or the Mercy Kids Therapy and Development Center at https://www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-kids-therapy-and-development-center/.