VP nominee JD Vance to dissolve last vestige of mothballed charity, give its $11K to Appalachia
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Trump campaign says Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is preparing to dissolve what’s left of the modest charitable effort he launched to help people in Appalachia after writing “Hillbilly Elegy.” About $11,000 remains in the Our Ohio Renewal Foundation’s account, although the nonprofit has been inactive since 2022. A campaign spokesperson says the entity’s corporate status was renewed in April only because the organization had an outstanding balance, which Vance plans to distribute to other charities helping Appalachia. The Ohio senator shuttered a related charity, Our Ohio Renewal, in 2020 after it fell far short of his aspirations.