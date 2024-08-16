Settler rampage in West Bank sparks rare condemnation from Israeli leaders

JIT, West Bank (AP) — Israeli leader have roundly condemned a settler attack that killed one Palestinian and torched homes and cars in the occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and President Isaac Herzog criticized the settlers and called for charges and prosecutions. Even far-right officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel criticized the attack, saying it detracted from their settlement ambitions in the West Bank. Residents in the village interviewed by the AP said they were left without help from the Israeli military for hours as settlers rampaged on Thursday.

