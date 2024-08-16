Splash House Weekend 2 Boosting Palm Springs Tourism during August 

Splash House Weekend 2 is in full swing from August 16-18th.

The event provides a considerable boost to Palm Spring's local economy — drawing visitors and stimulating business for hotels, restaurants and other service providers in the region.

In 2022, the festival had a $20 million-dollar economic impact across the three weekends with more than 50,000 room nights in local hotels according to previous reporting.

In its fifth year, the festival drew 6,000 fans per day over 2 August weekends, totaling 36,000 attendees according to the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau.

