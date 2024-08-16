Ukrainian authorities urge civilians to evacuate Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk have urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has for months been one of Moscow’s key targets. Authorities said in a Telegram post Friday that Russian troops are “advancing at a fast pace. With every passing day there is less and less time to collect personal belongings and leave for safer regions.”