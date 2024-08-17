Trump again decries two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has again decried two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men. Trump made the comments while speaking at a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania. Pledging to “keep men out of women’s sports,” he turned his attention to the recently concluded Olympic Games and the case of two athletes who became the subject of international scrutiny regarding misconceptions about their gender. Trump has long criticized transgender people as part of his rallies and focused specifically on transgender athletes, using language about gender identity that LGBTQ+ advocates say is wrong and harmful.

