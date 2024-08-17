Trump is on tap to rally Pennsylvania voters near Biden’s native Scranton and counter Harris’ surge

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump is on tap to rallying supporters in northeastern Pennsylvania. The event Saturday afternoon is in Wilkes-Barre, which is in a part of the pivotal battleground state where Trump hopes conservative, white working-class voters near President Joe Biden’s hometown will boost the Republican’s chances of winning back the White House. House. In earlier visits to nation’s No. 2 natural gas state, Trump has cited Democratic rival Kamala Harris’ past opposition to fracking, an oil and gas extraction process. Her campaign has tried to soften her stance, saying she wouldn’t ban fracking even though that was her position when she was seeking the 2020 nomination.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.