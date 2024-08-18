Black men emerge as key constituency in 2024 race, bringing dynamic views to the top of politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Black male voters are traditionally one of the most consistently Democratic-leaning demographics in the nation. The potential election of Vice President Kamala Harris has refocused attention on Black men, a demographic that Democrats and Republicans view as persuadable but whose multifaceted experiences and political preferences often go unaddressed in public debate. Black voters have historically prioritized policies on civil rights and economic mobility, leading to overwhelming support for Democrats. Whether Black men turn out in high numbers and to what degree they maintain traditional support for Democratic candidates may prove decisive in November.

