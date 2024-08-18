China accuses the Philippines of deliberately crashing one of its ships into a Chinese vessel

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s coast guard has accused the Philippines of deliberately crashing one of its ships into a Chinese vessel near Sabina Shoal, a new flashpoint in the territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Chinese coast guard said two Philippine ships entered waters near the shoal, ignored Chinese warnings and “deliberately collided” with one of China’s boats early Monday. Philippine authorities did not comment on the encounter near the disputed atoll in the Spratly Islands, where overlapping claims are also made by Vietnam and Taiwan. Sabina lies near the Second Thomas Shoal, where confrontations between Chinese and Philippine ships have occurred. Filipino scientists have discovered submerged piles of crushed corals at Sabina, raising suspicion China may plan construction there.

