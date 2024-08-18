Floor fights, boos and a too-long kiss. How the dramatic and the bizarre define convention history

CHICAGO (AP) — Presidential conventions can be memorable for floor fights and bloody battles on the streets outside or for scenes that stand out as outlandish or awkward. The Democrats gather this week in Chicago. But the drama is behind them after President Joe Biden bowed to mounting pressure from many in his own party and stepped aside last month, and Vice President Kamala Harris took over the top of the ticket. Past conventions have produced many notable moments, including Ted Cruz being booed, Clint Eastwood haranguing an empty chair, Al and Tipper Gore sharing an uncomfortably long kiss and police-protester battles when Democrats held their 1968 convention in Chicago.

