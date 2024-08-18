RV fire causes neighborhood wide power outage in Desert Hot Springs

An early morning RV Fire in Desert Hot Springs has led to an ongoing power outage in the surrounding area of Avenida Ramada and Camino Campesino.

Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department officials said they responded to a recreational vehicle fire off of Avenida Ramada in Desert Hot Springs at 1:45 a.m.

When they arrived the RV was fully engulfed in flames in the backyard, and crews worked to put out the fire.

The flames were fully contained at 2:35 a.m.

Officials say the trailer was destroyed in the flames, but there were no reported injuries.

Shortly after arriving, fire crews identified downed power lines in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Cal Fire officials are asking neighbors to contact Southern California Edison for more information on electrical repairs.

SCE's website is reporting a power outage in the same area. As of 4:15 p.m. 75 customers are still being impacted.

Power was estimated to be restored by 4 p.m. but SCE's website showed that repair crews were on the way as of 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, make sure to stay with us for any updates.