A German court will rule on the appeal of a former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, age 99

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court will announce its verdict on the appeal of a 99-year-old woman who was convicted of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner took her case to the Federal Court of Justice after her conviction in December 2022 by a state court in Itzehoe in northern Germany. The court will make a ruling on Tuesday. She was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function. The state court gave her a two-year suspended sentence.

