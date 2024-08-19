After months of intense hearings, final report on Lewiston mass shooting to be released

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A special commission tasked with investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history is slated to release its findings on Tuesday after months of emotional, often tearful, public hearings. Maine Gov. Janet Mills assembled the independent commission in the wake of the Oct. 25 mass shooting, carried out by an Army reservist, that killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar and grill in Lewiston. The commission first met nine months ago and has held numerous hearings with victims’ families, law enforcement, Army personnel and others. The commission is holding a news conference about the release of the report at Lewiston City Hall at 11 a.m.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.