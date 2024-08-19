Skip to Content
Indio starts construction of Street Shadowalk Project

Jackson Street Shadowalk is a project that city officials say will enhance and upgrade Jackson Street, adding 11,000 square ft of shade structures between Kenner Avenue and Avenue 45.

The project will also repair and replace concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs and corner ramps.

Concrete work begins August 19 and is set to complete October 4. The shade structures are set to be installed between October to December, with the project complete by the end of the year.

This project was funded through Caltrans's Clean CA Local Grant program and local Measure A funds.

