Published 6:59 PM

Tropical Storm Hilary battered the Coachella Valley one year ago.

News Channel 3's John White is taking a look at flood infrastructure and what's been done one year later in his special report "Power of Water" in our half hour special, "Hilary Aftermath, One Year Later."   

Click here for our first story on "The Power of Water" one month after the storm.

We re-visit some of damage from the storm, see where some newly built infrastructure helped protect hundreds of homes, and  find about about plans on the way to protect those areas that were hardest hit along the I-10 corridor.

Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. on News Channel 3.

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2.

