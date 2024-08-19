Shooting at a gathering in Baltimore leaves 1 dead and 7 others wounded, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a shooting at a gathering in Baltimore has left one person dead and seven others wounded. Police Commissioner Richard Worley says it appears that “multiple people opened fire” just after 8 p.m. Sunday in east Baltimore and multiple firearms were found at the scene. Worley says a 36-year-old man died in the shooting. Police say conditions of the wounded were critical to stable. The identity of the man who died wasn’t immediately released. The shooting was under investigation Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.