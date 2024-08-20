Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Close for Monthlong Annual Repairs on Sept. 9

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will close next month to undergo annual maintenance, operators announced today.

The tram will be closed between Sept. 9 and Oct. 6.

Operating on its usual schedule until Sept. 8, the world's largest rotating tram car carries visitors 2 1/2 miles from Palm Springs into the San Jacinto Mountains, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, Mountain Station is an entry point to more than 50 miles of hiking trails.

Repairs scheduled during the shutdown include a track rope repositioning, annual service and general upgrades, in addition to state-permit testing, tram officials said.

The tramway was also closed in February due to storm-caused road damage.

The annual closure ``allows our maintenance team to perform complex projects that cannot be completed during normal business hours,'' tramway general manager Nancy Nichols said in a statement. ``We appreciate the understanding of the community and look forward to welcoming them back in October.''

For more information, guests can call 888-515-TRAM or visit www.pstramway.com.