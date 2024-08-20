Palm Springs plans to adds 5 miles of bike lanes, asking for community input

The city of Palm Springs plans to install bike lanes on two roads, 2-miles of South Palm Canyon Road and 3-miles of Racquet Club Road.

The city says it aims to create more "active transportation" options for residents.

The city will organize community meetings next month to hear public comments. Options for construction are available.

The project will be funded by Measure J and construction is set to begin next fall.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information and hear what cyclists and drivers think.