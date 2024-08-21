Brazil will restrict entry of some foreign nationals, aiming to curb migration to US and Canada

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will begin imposing restrictions on the entry of some foreign citizens from Asia seeking refuge in the South American nation as a means to migrate to the United States and Canada. The justice ministry’s press office said on Wednesday that the restrictions will begin on Monday, and will affect Asian migrants who require visas to remain in Brazil. A Federal Police investigation has shown these migrants often buy flights with layovers in Sao Paulo’s international airport en route to other destinations, but stay in Brazil as means to begin their journey north.

