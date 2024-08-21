In Mexico, an Indigenous Triqui artist embraces his roots through contemporary rap

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carlos CGH is an Indigenous artist in Mexico who aims to conserve his native Triqui language through rap. The Triqui people are native to the western part of Oaxaca. They’ve struggled with political and social conflicts going back more than 80 years, and many have fled to Mexico City. That’s where Carlos CGH could be found for a recent performance. He says Triqui is a language at risk of disappearing, with parents and grandparents no longer teaching it to their children. At age 24, he hopes to change that. With about a dozen Indigenous languages, Oaxaca has nurtured a diverse rap scene.

