Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in Rancho Mirage

Published 10:29 AM

A person injured in an early morning shooting in Rancho Mirage remains in critical condition, authorities told News Channel 3.

The shooting was reported just before 3:50 a.m. on the 69000 block of Highway 111.

Police were called regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The reporting party stated a man who was walking around in the area informed him he had been shot, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency said deputies responded and found the man suffering from an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous can call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867.

