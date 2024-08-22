Bangladesh court sends 2 journalists to police custody for questioning as chaos continues

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in Bangladesh’s capital has allowed police to interrogate two journalists in their custody for four days in connection with the murder of a garment worker, who joined recent student protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina forcing her to step down and flee to India earlier this month. Ekattor TV’s former Head of News Shakil Ahmed and former Principal Correspondent Farzana Rupa were arrested on Wednesday when the couple, along with their young daughter, went to Dhaka’s main Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to travel overseas. Police said Thursday that the journalist couple had instigated the government of former Hasina to kill protesters. The New York-based Human Rights Watch has expressed concern over the arrest of the journalist couple.

