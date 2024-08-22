SR 243 closed south of Banning due to 26-acre brush fire

A vehicle fire along SR 243 spread to vegetation, leading to a 26-acre brush fire that has shut down both sides of the freeway.

The fire was reported just before 3:40 p.m. on SR 243 and Mount Edna Road.

CAL FIRE said the fire is burning in light vegetation.

Both sides of the freeway are closed San Gorgonio Ave./ Lincoln St. to Poppet Flats Rd, according to CalTrans.

No evacuations or injuries have been reported, CAL FIRE reported.

