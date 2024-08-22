Sword, bullhorn stolen from Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino’s St. John’s University office

NEW YORK (AP) — Two thieves have stolen a ceremonial sword and a bullhorn from the office of St. John’s University Coach Rick Pitino. Brian Browne, a spokesperson for the Catholic school in New York City, says the theft happened Tuesday night. He says its not immediately clear if other items were stolen from the Hall of Fame coach’s office or others in the building. The athletics department offices are located above the hardwood at Carnesecca Arena where Pitino’s Red Storm play. Surveillance footage released by police Thursday shows the two suspects carrying the sword and bullhorn while walking in the building’s hallway.

