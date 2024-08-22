US closes one of 2 probes into behavior of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicles after recall
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have closed one of two investigations into the performance of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicles after the company agreed to do a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in the probe began in December of 2022 after the agency received reports of inappropriate hard braking and complete stops by Cruise vehicles. On Aug. 9 Cruise agreed to recall all 1,194 of its robotaxis for unexpected braking and said it would fix the problem with a software update. The agency said in documents that the updates reduced the risk of unexpected braking. A 2023 investigation of Cruise vehicles encroaching on pedestrians entering roadways or in crosswalks is still under way.